Bob Ritchie
VAN — Services for Bob Ritchie will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Van United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joanne Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. before the service. A private family graveside, with military honors, will be held at Creagleville Cemetery, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home.
Billy Bob Ritchie was born March 5, 1925 in Grand Saline, Texas. He had been a resident of Van for 52 years, also living in Mt. Pleasant and Grand Saline. He and his brother-in-law, John Rash, owned the feed store in Grand Saline, Rash & Ritchie, for many years. He served in the U.S. Army in 1944, where he was awarded two purple hearts. Bob was a dedicated and active member of Van United Methodist Church.
Mr. Ritchie passed away at the age of 96 on August 23, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Kuykendall Ritchie; parents, Joe Wade Ritchie and Dealva Simpson Ritchie; sister, Emma Margaret Ritchie Rash; and brother-in-law, John Rash.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn & Ronnie Holloway of Mount Pleasant; son & daughter-in-law, Dale & Lesha Palmer of Quinlan; grandchildren and their spouses, Joe & Jessie Holloway, Bill & Sarah Holloway, Kyle & Emily Holloway, Allen & Jennifer Palmer, and DeAnn Tucher; eleven great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; and special friend, Rita Jackson.