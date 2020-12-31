Bob R. Hawley

Bob was born in Spur, Texas on April 23, 1949 to Bobby Hawley, Sr. and Carrie Kimmel Hawley. He married his lovely wife, Sherri Hawley, on February 7, 1973. They were married for 47 years.
Bob served in the United States Army, 1st Calvary, Flight Operations, and proudly served Two Tours of Duty in Vietnam from 1968 - 1971. He and his wife, Sherri, owned Hawley’s Cleaners in Quitman for 20 years and also had branches in Mineola and Gilmer during that time. Bob developed, owned, and operated two Lake Fork RV Parks. He loved hunting and fishing, occasional trips to the Casino, and in the last few years he enjoyed his time on the back porch at the Lake.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Mother-in-Law, and brother Tony Hawley.
Left to Cherish his memory are his wife, Sherri, of Alba; son, Bailey Ray Hawley, Alba; daughter Jennie Leeper and husband Mike, Burleson; grandchildren, Bradford Hawley, Cody Hawley, Preston Hawley, Jessica Williams and husband Kyle, Michael Leeper, Jr. and wife Lauren and Julianne Toholsky and husband Jake; and four great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pilot Club of Quitman, Texas, P.O. Box 1265, Quitman, Texas 75783 or to the American Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.