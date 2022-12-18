Bob Eugene Wheeler
TYLER — Services for Bob Eugene Wheeler, 91, of Tyler will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Marc Donaldson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Wheeler passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Tyler. He was born April 18, 1931 in Mulhall, Oklahoma to Henry Levi and Ethel Casey Wheeler.
Bob was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and served in the US Navy from 1951-1954. He graduated from Guthrie High School and Southern Nazarene University. He retired from T.I.S.D in 2000 and worked part-time as a barber for 67 years.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 71 years Wauleta Wheeler, daughters Sherry Crain and Pam Petty, seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Crain, Jay Crain, Mark Ledyard, Anthony Maldonado, Darrell Petty and Tyson Shackleford. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Childress, Dave Duvall, Randy Green, Myrna Nixon and Robert Williams.
Visitation is scheduled from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.