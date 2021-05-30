Bob Cameron
FORMERLY OF NEW HOPE, MN & TYLER, TX — Age 89, Loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother. Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021. Bob was a graduate of the University of Chicago and later received his PhD from the University of Wyoming. He was the director of secondary education in the Robbinsdale, MN school district for 30 years. He also served on the planning commission for the city of New Hope for 22 years. Bob had a lifelong passion for gardening and served as the president of the Tyler, TX Men’s Garden Club. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Audrey; children, Kevin (Catherine), Keith (Barbara), Kathy (Tony) Kuehn; grandchildren, Allie, Neal, Craig, Carter, Jack, Billy, Gregory Paul, KayLynn, Thaddeus; sister, Kay (Ralph) Trossen; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Private family services.