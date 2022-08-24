Bo Shiner Hildebrand
PEARSALL — Boren Shiner Hildebrand was welcomed into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ, while vacationing in Montana on August 18, 2022. He was born on April 17, 1944 to Louise and Ira Hildebrand, in Tyler, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mike, and his brother-in-law David Turman.
He leaves behind with the best memories, his wife Susan of 54 years, children Boren Shiner II and Britta Hildebrand, Heather Winn and Jay Mac Davenport, Jon Christian and Candace Hildebrand, Lindsey Parker and Ryan Merrill. His greatest legacy were his grandchildren, Bailey Hildebrand, Morgan Hildebrand, and Bella Hildebrand; Mary Louise Davenport, Emma Davenport, Mac Davenport, Annie Davenport, and Ellie Davenport; Ainsley Hildebrand, Shiner Hildebrand, and Harper Hildebrand; Walker Merrill, Bo Merrill, Parker Merrill, and Reece Merrill. Other survivors include his sister Betty Turman, and sister-in-law Pruyn Hildebrand, and cousins Susan Weaver, Anne Dykowski, and Gerry Robinson. Also surviving Bo are his sister and brother-in-laws Debbie and Larry Grimes, Becky and AR Minkel, and Candy and Dean Delleney, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bo found great joy taking his beloved Lab Stella, to work on the ranch every day. One of the things people remember about Bo, was his contagious laugh. Susan used to say she could always find him in a crowd.
Bo and Susan are members of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio. They leave behind great prayer warriors and friends.
A graveside service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, at the Shiner Ranch in Pearsall, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Bren Hildebrand, Christian Hildebrand, Ryan Merrill, Jay Mac Davenport, Jason Sekula, and Thomas Hamilton. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Barr, Larry Grimes, and Chris Stautzenberger.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate
“Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23