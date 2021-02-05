Bishop Don Ray Davis, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Bishop Don Ray Davis, Sr., 80, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Chandler, TX with Pastor Edward Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Bishop Davis died January 30, 2021. He was born October 22, 1940. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance.
Bishop Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Editha Davis; daughters, Tammy Davis, LaDonna Davis, LaTrice Davis, Renita Davis, Lydia Davis and Linda Horn; son, Michael Carraway; and grandson, Jethro Davis.
Survivors include 2 sons, Rev. Don Ray Davis, Jr. and Pastor Edward Davis; 1 daughter, Donna Davis; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 12:15 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
