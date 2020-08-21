Birdie Mae (Hendry) Hines

A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Visitation will be at 9:30 at the cemetery. Rev. Doug Wintermute will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Birdie was born in Arp, TX on September 1, 1929 to the late Roy and Ollie Mae Hendry. She Married James C. Hines on August 19, 1950. James and Birdie loved and took care of each other for 69 years.
Birdie graduated from Federal Institute of Business in Tyler and Jacksonville College. Mrs. Hines worked as office manager of Newburn Hospital for 27 years until she retired. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville and the Alpha Omega Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ollie Mae; her brother, R.H. Hendry and her husband, James C. Hines.
Left to cherish Birdie’s memory are her daughter, Holli Durrett Walker and husband Don of Jacksonville; her grandchildren, Jim Harris Durrett, MD and wife Marnell of Bullard, Dusti Beall and husband Rob of Jacksonville. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Robbie, Sammy, and Andi Beall and Saundi and Harris Durrett and nieces Pam Shores, Penny Burgins and Robin Cook.
Birdie was an accomplished bridge player and 42 player. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all she loved long visits with her daughter, Holli. She also very much loved sitting in the truck and watching Jimmy mow the pastures as well as having picnics at the farm.
Special thanks and love go out to Esperanza Albarado, Julia Perez, Carolyn Warner, Ethel Battle, Brenda Rook and Debra Gipson for being so loyal and caring to Birdie over this past year and for keeping her safe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 S. Broadway Ave. Ste. 1140, Tyler, TX 75703.