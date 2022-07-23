Billy Wayne Terry Sr.
JACKSONVILLE — A graveside service for Billy Wayne Terry Sr., 84, is scheduled at 10 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Corine Cemetery in Jacksonville with Nathan McBride and Don Harvey officiating.
Viewing will be on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Bill was born February 3, 1938 and entered into eternal life on July 20, 2022. He served in the U.S. Airforce. Bill enjoyed serving as Sunday school director and music leader at Cove Springs Community Church for years. His favorite past time was fishing. He was known to many as “Chief”, in his construction years laying water and sewer lines all over East Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sylvia (Taylor) Terry; his grandson, Christopher Vinson; and brother, Bobby Joe Terry.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his wife of 66 years, Ruth Birdwell Terry of Jacksonville; and his children, Vickie Ruth Terry of Jacksonville, Billy Wayne “Little Bill” Terry Jr. and wife Darlene of Jacksonville, and Kimberly Terry Nolley and husband Greg of Bullard. He is also survived by eight grandsons; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandsons.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center of Jacksonville and Hospice Homeplace of Tyler.