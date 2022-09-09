Billy Wayne Terry, Jr.
JACKSONVILLE — Billy Wayne Terry, Jr., 62, entered eternal life on September 5, 2022. He was born on November 10, 1959, to Billy Wayne Sr. and Ruth Terry.
Bill retired from Texas Department of Transportation in 2017 after a 27-year career in Cherokee County. He was an active member of Cove Springs Community Church and served as a door greeter for the past few decades. Years of memories with his beloved wife, lifelong friends, and cherished family are what made his heart the happiest. You could find him on a porch in the evenings or working on a project with his grands in the afternoon because the mornings were reserved for those favorite fishing holes. Bill’s favorite past time involved a fishing pole, a deer stand, or a baseball field. At any point he’d make all three in a single weekend. He carried this to his Virginia family by fly fishing the Blue Ridge mountains and watching his granddaughters play ball.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Terry, Sr.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his loving wife, Darlene Traylor Terry; children, Nick Terry and wife Adair of Elkton, Virginia and Ben Terry and wife Lindsey of Bullard; and his mother, Ruth Terry of Jacksonville. His siblings are Vickie Ruth Terry of Jacksonville, and Kim Terry Nolley and husband Greg of Bullard. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Colin, Addison, and Carrington Terry of Virginia, and Corrigan and Cambridge Terry of Bullard; Mother and father-in-law Roy and Peggy Traylor; Sister-in-law, Barbara and husband Darrell Wallace; brother-in-law, Timothy Traylor; and Royce Traylor and wife Anna, all of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Bro. Nathan McBride and Bro. Don Harvey officiating. He will be laid to rest at Corine Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 9, 2022, and friends are cordially invited to visit with Bill’s family from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Reagan, Cliff Cary, Steven Tugwell, Mike Reagan, Jay Tullis, Tim McCullough. Honorary pallbearers will include Bill’s TxDot family and Cherokee County Pct. 3 employees.
Donations may be made to Cove Springs Community Church at PO Box 2155, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
‘Live in such a way that those who know you but don’t know God, will come to know God because they know you.’