Billy Wayne Slaughter

Graveside services for Billy Slaughter will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bradford Cemetery, Troup with Reverend Mike Kline officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00, Monday, September 7, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
He was a former Citizen of the Year, Troup Chamber of Commerce and Troup Industrial Foundation member, Troup school board member and board president, a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International, a longtime member of the Troup Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion Post 418, and Hilltop Country Club.
He loved hunting and his time spent at the deer lease, fishing at the river, and giving anyone and everyone directions that they were not doing whatever the right way. He certainly enjoyed his Natural Light and his Chardonnay during his life, despite innumerable efforts by his sons to upgrade his tastes.
Known affectionately as Big Dad, he is preceded in death by his wife and children’s mother, his parents, 2 brothers and a sister. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; Glenda Barnes Boswell, his companion and partner in crime for over 25 years; sons Scott and wife Susette, Mark, and Billy Wayne Jr; grandsons Austin and fiancé Talene Soghomonian and James and wife Jana: great-grandchildren Molly and Zeke; step-daughter Alina Vanover, grandson Ryan and Big Dad’s co-conspirator Ramey Nicole; his sister Myra Nell Wandry, brother and sister- in- law, Johnny and Ava Ashby, brother-in-law, Roy Barnes, sister-in-law, Bertha Allen, his favorite “cousin” MaryAnn Coney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Ridenour for over 30 years of faithful service, Laura Whitfield NP, Dr. Donald Richards of Texas Oncology, Heart to Heart Hospice, and caregivers.
Pallbearers are James Slaughter, Austin Slaughter, Ryan Vanover, Roy Barnes, Ricky Burkett, Joe Carlyle, Johnny Johnson, and Melton Wright. Honorary pallbearers are Homer Jones, John Tucker, James Carlyle, and Larry Spittler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.