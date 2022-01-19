Billy Wayne Hicks
TYLER — Graveside services for Billy Wayne Hicks, 92, of Tyler, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Lindale City Cemetery under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daughtery Funeral Home.
He passed away Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Tyler.
Visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daughtery Funeral Home, in Lindale.
He was born in Lindale, Texas to Gover Deller Warren Hicks and Hubert Hall Hicks on May 22, 1929.
Billy went to Lindale schools where he was on the baseball team and served as vice president of the FFA. He then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in California, Korea and Japan, achieving the rank of Sergeant.
He met the love his of life, Sallie Sue West Hicks, at an American Legion dance in the spring of 1952. They married on Jan. 9, 1953. They had four boys — Billy Mike, Mark Wayne, Phil Morgan and Jimmy Don. They spent many holidays and weekends with sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Abilene and Travis “Bud” Brown and nephew Johnny; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Jean West and nieces Jackie Gail and Michelle and nephews Todd and David. They also spent many weekends at Lake Tyler with cousins, Charles and Lawanda Vandiver and their children Karla and Ronnie; Bob and Pat Vandiver and their son Kuy; and friends, Milton and Reba Hopson and their children.
Billy worked at King Chevrolet for 42 years. He loved coaching Little League, helping the Orr Eagles to two Tyler city championships. Many days after work, he would go in the backyard and practice baseball with his boys.
Billy loved his boys and grandchildren — Matt, Alisha, Brett and Mark Thomas; and great-grandchildren Dylan, Brett, Jayse, Bo Thomas, Eisley, Luna and the newest great grandchild, Caleb, who was born on Jan. 13.
Pawpaw and Memaw loved traveling with their grandkids and great-grandkids, especially to Disney World and Texas Rangers games.
Dad had a lifelong love of traveling and sports. He was a big fan of the Texas Longhorns, Tyler Junior College Apaches, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. One of his many memories was attending World Series games in 2010 and 2011, and visiting Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. Plus, he got to see the Dallas Cowboys in games at the Cotton Bowl, Texas Stadium and AT&T Stadium.
He was a Baptist and a member of Tyland Baptist Church and Pine Brook Baptist Church.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Sallie Sue West Hicks, sons, Billy Mike and Mark Wayne; mother, Gover Warren Hicks; father, Hubert Hall Hicks, and sister Dorothy Hicks Munn.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Michelle Hicks, of Tyler; and son, Phil Hicks, of Tyler; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Hicks, of Lindale; sister Glenda Black of Lindale; brother-in-law, Jack West of Lindale; grandchildren, Matt Begley, of Nashville, Tennessee, Alisha Elizabeth Brown and her husband David, of Lindale, Brett Hicks and his wife Carly, of Whitehouse, and Mark Thomas Hicks and his fiancee Britani of Arp; great-grandsons, Dylan, Jayse and Brett Brown of Lindale, Bo Thomas Hicks of Arp, and Caleb Hicks of Whitehouse, great-granddaughters Eisley Galindez and Luna Galindez of Arp, and Cooper Begley, of Garland, nephew of Jimmy and Michelle who was like another grandson.
He had many special nieces and nephews — Johnny and his late wife Cathy Brown, of Whitehouse, Gail and Danny Johnson, of Lindale, Todd West, of Lindale, Michelle West, of Lindale, David Miller, of Lindale, Nell Godwin, of Tyler, Sandy and Robert Johnson, of Tyler, Mickey Munn, of Lindale, and Myka Kim Scott, of Lindale.
Many thanks to family friends, Ronny Christie and Billy Ashcraft, who were always so supportive of dad and the family.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Vandiver, of Lindale, Kuy Vandiver, of Tyler, and Ronny Christie, of Tyler.
The family would like to thank Dr. Donald Knarr and his nurses, and Dr. Joseph Prud’homme for many years of care.
Also, thanks to late pastors, Bro. Bill Vick and Bro. Billy Mosley.