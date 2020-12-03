Billy Vernon

Billy passed away on November 29, 2020 in Longview, Texas. He was born on January 11, 1944 in Tyler, Texas to J.B. and Ida Vernon. He lived in New London for 54 years before moving to Kilgore. A 1962 graduate of New London Schools, Billy attended Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
Billy served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired from McMurray Pipeline Co. after 31 years of service. He was a member of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore, Canton Lodge #98-Arp, Waco Scottish Rite-Waco and Sharron Temple-Tyler.
He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Wagner and family, Kingwood, TX; brother, Bobby Vernon and family, Bryan, TX; Robbie and Tinker Watson, Henderson, TX; daughter Kimberly Moore and her husband Jeffery, Longview; grandchildren Tyler and Tayler Lane, Longview; great-grandchild Luke Lane and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Billy’s name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Galveston Unit, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX, 77550-9969.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 pm until 7 pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore.
