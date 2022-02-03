Billy Tracy Cottrell
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside Services for Billy Tracy Cottrell, 88, of Whitehouse, will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 3:30PM at Whitehouse Cemetery with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating.
Billy Cottrell passed away on Sunday evening, January 30, at his home.
Billy was born November 22, 1933 in Mixon to William and Malinda Cottrell.
Billy was married to Barbara Mae (Holley) Cottrell for 58 years. Billy graduated from Whitehouse High School. While in school, he was a star basketball player. After graduation, he served 4 years in the Navy, September 1953-1957. Shortly after that, he joined the Tyler Fire Department where he retired as Captain, December 1, 1997 after 38 years. He was just not ready for the retired life and worked 15 more years for Walmart. Billy enjoyed playing Skipbo with friends and has always been a sharp 42 player. During the past year, he played 42 with a group of friends at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was also active at the The REC in Whitehouse. Billy was also a longtime member of Gateway Baptist Church in Whitehouse.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2018: Parents, William and Malinda Cottrell: siblings Milton Cottrell, Mildred Walker, and Marjorie Jolley.
Billy is survived by his sisters: Faye Hayes and Joy Lennon: his children: Yyuvone & Henry Heidelberger, Tracy & Pam Cottrell and Jason and Carey Cottrell. He adored his grandchildren: Thomas Holley, Dillon Glaze, David Glaze, Michael Cottrell, Kalie Cottrell and Danica Cottrell. His great-grandchildren lit up his day: Calli Jean Glaze “that girl” and Odin Glaze. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dillon Glaze, David Glaze, and Michael Cottrell.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on Friday, February 4 at Jackson Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.