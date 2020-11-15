Billy Theo Hielscher

Billy T. Hielscher
TYLER — Billy T. Hielscher was born September 20, 1930 in Beaumont, Texas and went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020.
Billy was a Sergeant in the US Air Force from 1947 until 1951. He was a member of Garden Valley Baptist Church and the National Association of Letters Carriers. He loved to fish, work on cars or anything that needed it. He loved to make crafts going to trade days in Canton and all over for years. He was always outside piddling on something. He will be missed greatly.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jean Hielscher, his sister Mary Ann Kittel and husband Charles, brother in law Arlan Deason and nephew Kevin Hielscher.
Billy is survived by his three children, James G. Hielscher, Cynthia J. Hancock and Linda L. Gunter; his seven grandchildren, Stacey Gunter Tugwell, Matthew D. Gunter, Kyle Gunter, David Braswell, Amanda Braswell Tompkins, James Hancock, and Courtney Hancock Wade; his great-grandchildren Lance and Lainie Tugwell, Carleigh, Cooper, Coleman, Kody, and Kylan Gunter, Will Braswell, Victor Jr., Ross, Hannah and AvaGrace Jimenez, Caleb and Abigail Hancock ,and Jonas Wade; and nieces and nephews, Kelly Puryear and husband Tate, Les, Craig and Ricky Cauthen, Debbie Butler and Andrea Kittel.
A Memorial will be held for Mr. Billy T. Hielscher, 90 of Lindale, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakland Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall in Rusk, Texas.
