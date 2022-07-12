Billy Sam Hamilton
TYLER — On Saturday, July 9, Billy Sam Hamilton went to be with his Lord and Savior after passing peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., in Tyler with Rev. Casey Cockrell officiating. Visitation is scheduled before service from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following the service. A private family graveside service will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sam’s honor may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, located at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701; to Green Acres Baptist Church, located at 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701; or to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to leave condolences for Sam online may do so at www.StewartFamilyFuneral.com.
Known to most as Sam, he was born October 13,1928, in Trinity, Texas, to Frank and Eddie May Hamilton. He graduated from Tyler High in 1946. He then attended Tyler Junior College after serving in the Navy, where he served for four years in Hawaii as a storykeeper from 1948 to 1952. In 1953, he met his beloved wife, Mary, at a Sunday school Christmas party, and they were married a short seven months later on June 26, 1954. They shared a long-time marriage of 62 years and four children, Lynn Parnell, Joni Hamilton-Boyette, John Hamilton and Dan Hamilton.
After his service with the Navy, he started a career in plumbing with Cronk Company, where he worked for 25 years. He then moved to American Supply before starting Hamilton Supply Company in 1983, a family-owned and operated plumbing business that is still in business today.
Sam had a passion for helping people and had a standing appointment at Carter BloodCare for the last 68 years. He is one of the top blood donors in Smith County, having given 604 units of blood, totaling 75 gallons.
He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Tyler where he served as a deacon and in many other capacities. Sam has been a member at Green Acres Baptist for the last several years, serving as an usher and taking up offerings.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hamilton; his parents, Frank and Eddie May Hamilton; his brother, Frank Hamilton; sister, JoAnna Huston; daughter, Joni Hamilton-Boyette; and son-in-law, Jim Parnell.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Hamilton Parnell; sons and daughters-in law, John and Cindy Hamilton and Dan and Stacy Hamilton; grandchildren, Jason Boyette, John Paul Hardy, Laura Kay Luman, Josh Hamilton, Jenny Wells-Fain and Rachel Drennan; as well as 12 great-grandchildren; and sister Mary Williams of Wagoner, OK.
Pallbearers will be John Hamilton, Dan Hamilton, John Hardy, Josh Hamilton, Jason Boyette and David Gross.