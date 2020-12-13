Billy Roy Fason
Billy Roy Fason
CABOT, ARKANSAS — Billy Roy Fason, 43, of Cabot, Arkansas passed away November 21,2020. He was born October 21, 1977 in Sacramento, CA to Billy and Betty Fason of Tyler, Texas. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Lester Fason. Survivors include his mother, Betty Fason, brother, Chad Fason; sisters, Tammy Justice and Kimberly Highfill; daughter, Morganne Fason; and son, Dominic Fason.

Tags

Recommended for you