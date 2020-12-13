Billy Roy Fason
CABOT, ARKANSAS — Billy Roy Fason, 43, of Cabot, Arkansas passed away November 21,2020. He was born October 21, 1977 in Sacramento, CA to Billy and Betty Fason of Tyler, Texas. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Lester Fason. Survivors include his mother, Betty Fason, brother, Chad Fason; sisters, Tammy Justice and Kimberly Highfill; daughter, Morganne Fason; and son, Dominic Fason.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
All Love in Lindale: Eagles headed to first state championship game with game-winning field goal
-
Legacy's long shot: Kasen Carpenter no Rudy story for Tyler
-
Friends of woman killed by ex-boyfriend described her as kind, selfless person
-
Mahomes releases Whitehouse maroon-inspired Adidas shoes
-
Ride of a lifetime: Childhood friends Jordan Jenkins, Airik Williams lead Lindale into state semifinals