Billy Ray Sims
TYLER — Billy went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 22, 2021. A devoted follower of Christ, he didn’t hesitate to share his faith with others, ask where they went to church, and make sure they knew Jesus as their savior. He served as music minister over the years in Tyler at Emanuel Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pine Brook Baptist Church, and Dixie Baptist Church. A lifelong resident of Tyler, he graduated from Tyler High School in 1956 and attended Tyler Junior College where he played football. He retired after thirty years with Kelly Springfield (Goodyear Tire). Billy was survived by wife of sixteen years, Danna Boone Sims; daughter Brenda Sims Dauth of Arlington, TX; son Brad Sims and wife Ginger of Lindale, TX; daughter-in-law Cheryl Sims of Whitehouse, TX; stepdaughters Wendy Miles of Mt Selman, TX and Shellie Albosta and Husband Scott of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren Brandon Dauth of Arlington, TX; Krista Gann, and husband Kevin of Kennedale TX; Jordan Sims and Cavin Sims of Whitehouse, TX; Grant Sims, Garrett Sims, and Grayson Sims of Lindale, TX; Heather McDaniel of Haslet, TX and Austin McDaniel of Dallas, TX. Great-grandchildren Kaylee, Kassidy, Chase, Alisha, Billie, Alexus, and Katherine. Siblings Betty Adair Tomlinson, Jimmie Adair Rodems, Nancy Adair Wood, Louise Adair Lyles, Donald Adair, and Ronald Adair, sister-in-law, Diane Whitehead and husband, Charles of Kyle, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Billy is preceded in death by his first wife Bobbie King Sims, son Bruce Sims, mother Pearl Sims Adair, Father William Dee Sims, stepfather James Daniel Adair, brothers Jimmie Sims, Jerry Adair, sisters Patsy Sims Presley, Kathryn Sims Kormas, Sue Adair Weesner, and Glenda Adair Clayton. A graveside celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 31st at Cathedral In the Pines Cemetery located at 7825 South Broadway Ave, Tyler under the direction of Caudle Rutledge Daugherty Funeral Home. Memoriam can be made to the Celebration Choir at Green Acres Baptist Church.