Billy Ray Donnell
DALLAS (FORMALLY OF TYLER) — Services for Mr. Billy Ray Donnell, Dallas (formally of Tyler) are scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 1:00 pm in the Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Leonas Kinder eulogist. Interment will be held in Hopewell Cemetery (Swan) under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mr. Donnell was born March 15, 1966 in Palestine, Texas to Riggen Donnell, Sr. and Fannie Mae Thompson Donnell.
He attended local schools and was a 1985 graduate of John Tyler High School.
After relocating to Dallas, Billy worked as a machine operator for Waste Management Corporation.
Billy loved sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He also loved spending time with family and bar-be-ques.
On March 17, 2017 Billy and Barbara Tichana were united in Holy Matrimony.
He was preceded in death by his father, Riggen Donnell, Sr. and two sisters, Dorothy Jean Donnell and Dorothy Chestnut.
He leaves as survivors: wife Barbara Donnell; Loving mother, Fannie Mae Donnell. Two brothers, Alvo Donnell and Riggen Donnell, Jr. Three sisters, Barbara Andrews, Della Brown and Wanda Hill. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home, Tuesday, 1:00-7:00 pm. MASK and SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
