Billy Ray Curtis
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Billy Ray Curtis 70 of Tyler will be Saturday December 26, 2020, 11:00am at Community Funeral Home Of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Sedrick Moore as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery Tyler under the direction of Community Funeral Home Of Tyler. Social Distancing and Mask are Required. Mr. Curtis was born February 25,1950 and died December 19, 2020.
Mr. Curtis is survived by Son: Antonia(Cynthia)Jones, Daughter: Cheryl Curtis (Reginald)Alexander, 9 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Public Viewing will be Wednesday December 23, 2020 12pm-7pm at Community Funeral Home Of Tyler Chapel.
