Billy R. Knight
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Billy Knight, 69, of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home chapel, Tyler, officiated by Mark Trammel. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Billy was born May 2, 1952 in Tyler Texas to Lloyd and Margie Knight. He left his earthly home and entered the gates of Heaven on August 17, 2021 at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler.
Billy was a lifelong Tyler resident. He attended John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, and University of Texas at Tyler. He worked as a master plumber for the last 46 years. Billy married his loving bride, Patricia Hall Knight, on October 20, 1975.
Billy is survived by his wife, Patricia Hall Knight, Whitehouse; daughter, Shana Knight Cowart, Whitehouse; grandchildren, Nathaniel Zavala, Tyler, Hailea Knight and husband Myka Waits, Nacogdoches, Summer Jeter, Whitehouse, and Blayden Cowart, Whitehouse; great granddaughter, Kinley Waits, Nacogdoches; siblings, Norma Kaye Richey, Tyler, Pamela Lemen, Tyler, Bobby Knight and wife Gloria Knight, Gladewater, and David Knight, Statesboro, GA; numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Margie Knight, brother, Charlie Knight, and daughter, Christina Knight.
Pallbearers will be David Knight, Heath Knight, Jeremy Knight, Robert Zavala, Nathaniel Zavala, Myka Waits, and Bobby Knight as honorary pallbearer.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.