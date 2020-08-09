Billy Mack Hendrix
ARP — Billy Mack Hendrix passed from this earth on August 3, 2020, in Arp after a very full life of 90 years.
There will be a private service with family only.
Bill was born July 11, 1930, in Gilmer and lived most of his life in Tyler and Arp. He excelled in sports and was the starting running back for Gilmer High School’s football team. Bill was also a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy. He spent his life doing what he loved which included raising cattle as well as training and racing thoroughbreds and quarter horses.
He was preceded in death by his son David; sisters Helen Terrell and Mary Bland and brother Paul Hendrix.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty; son Billy and wife Jewelene; daughter Carolyn and husband John Swift; brothers Pat Hendrix and Tommy Boyd; sisters Barbara Meadows and Joyce Bickerdike; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his inseparable pet poodle and buddy Taffy, who greatly misses him.
In lieu of flowers, his wife Betty asks that you donate in Bill’s name to the PetSmart Charities because Bill was an animal lover.
