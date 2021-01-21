Billy Joe Cain
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Billy Joe Cain of Tyler are scheduled for Friday, January 22, 2021 11:00 am at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating.
Billy Joe Cain was born June 7, 1939 to Lewis Cain and Zola Mae McCormick Cain. He attended St. Louis School and was a 1958 graduate of Emmett Scott High School.
He worked for Tyler Pipe Industries and in 1970 began his career at Kelly Tire Company (Goodyear Tire). He retired with over 30 years of service.
In Christ Billy served as a ordained Deacon at St. Louis Community Church, he was a faithful and dutiful member and worked as needed. In his community he served as a driver for Meals on Wheels and was the caretaker of St.Louis/Goss Cemeteries.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Janet Cain and four siblings.
Those left as survivors are his wife Erma Shelby Cain; son Darwin Cain and daughter Lazolla Cain. Four brothers, Vasley Cain, Maurice Cain, John Paul Cain and Charles Cain. Two sisters, Noella Cain and Celestene Devoe. Many nieces. nephews and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Thursday, 12-7:00 pm.
