Billy Jim Pollard
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Billy Jim Pollard, 87, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at the First Methodist Church of Chandler, with Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Pollard passed away on October 12, 2022, in Tyler.
Billy Jim Pollard was born July 17, 1935, in Chandler, the son of Sam Allen Pollard and Junie (Loving) Pollard. He graduated from Chandler High School in 1953 and attended Tyler Junior College and Henderson County Junior College, where he played basketball and baseball. Billy Jim left college to work with his family at the Texas Pecan Nursery, where he spent over 50 years. He dedicated his retirement years to caring for his wife of 66 years until her passing in 2021. Billy Jim was an avid quail hunter and enjoyed playing golf and softball during his free time. He was a long-time member of the First Methodist Church of Chandler and was an active participant of the Methodist Men. Billy Jim will be remembered for his faithful devotion to God, his family, his church, and his friends. His remarkable legacy as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend will be remembered by those he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Martha (Hubbard) Pollard; and siblings, Cleo Pickett, Oleta Thompson, Alyne Jackson, and Rudolph Pollard.
Survivors include children, Marilyn Kay Arnold and husband Brian of Tyler, Bill Pollard, Jr. and wife Kim of Chandler, Dianne Bass and husband Gary of Chandler, Allen Pollard and wife Deanna of Chandler; siblings, Emogene Finley of Chandler, S.A. Pollard, Jr. and wife Edith Billie of Chandler; grandchildren, James Arnold and wife Missy, Ashley Arnold, Matt Pollard and wife Mandy, Andrew Pollard and wife Holly, Jacob Pollard and Sarah, John Bass and wife Amanda, Amanda Brewer and husband Jeremy, Marla Williams and husband Peyton, Macy Bedard and husband Spencer, Tommy Pollard and wife Madeline, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Arnold, John Bass, Matthew Pollard, Andrew Pollard, Jacob Pollard, Tommy Pollard, and Kevin McKain.
Honorary pallbearers will be S.A. Pollard Jr., S.A. Pollard, III, Tom Birdwell, Bob Peyton, Mike Lewis, Coach Chris Frederick, John Taylor, Elton Caldwell, Joe McKeever, and Jimmy Pollard.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 9-10:00 a.m. at the First Methodist Church of Chandler before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Methodist Church of Chandler, 507 N Broad St., Chandler, Texas 75758.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.