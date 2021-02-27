Billy Jack Adams
TYLER — Services for Billy Jack Adams, 88, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Pastor David Mahfood and Pastor Jerry Hawbaker officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler, Texas, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Billy Jack Adams passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Billy Jack Adams was born February 27,1932 in Chandler, Texas to James Henry and Orelia Mae Adams. Billy Jack was the youngest of 7 children.
Billy Jack graduated from Chandler High School and lived in Chandler for most of his life. He attended Henderson County Junior College and Tyler Junior College. He served with the U.S. Navy from January 10, 1951 to September 29, 1954, during the Korean War. Billy and Betty were married for 38 years. Both Billy Jack and Betty were long time members of Tyland Baptist Church. After working with Kelly Springfield for 26 years, he retired as the quality assurance supervisor. He was an avid horseman, hunter and fisherman. He was a very devoted family man and was the happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Billy Jack was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and Orelia Mae Adams, siblings, Edwin Adams, Thomas Adams, Marie Levassar, Jimmy Hulser, Ruth Florey, Polly Longacre, first wife, Jean Yount Adams and son-in-law, Anthony Baley.
Billy Jack is survived by wife, Betty Sue Adams, daughter, Lisa Baley of Chandler, son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Debbie Adams of Tyler, daughter and son-in-law, John and Jill Woodall of Union Valley, step-daughter and son-in-law, Herb and Sandra Beck of Southlake, step-son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Sheryl O’Brien of Flower Mound, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cam Adams, Brett Minyard, Christian Minyard, Tosh Roberts, Grady Williams and Logan Zedlitz.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit in Tyler.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Tyler resident addresses Smith County Commissioners court about criminal justice reform
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Dina Laniese Rushing
-
Boys basketball: Chapel Hill eliminated by Kaufman; King's Academy falls in state semifinals