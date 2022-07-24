spotlight Billy Gene Dodge, M.D. Jul 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billy Gene Dodge, M.D.TYLER, TEXAS — A service memorializing Dr. Billy Gene Dodge is set for Tuesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Ervin St., Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Billy Gene Dodge Tyler Company Christianity M.d. Texas Service Marvin United Methodist Church Chapel Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 7.24.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’” (Matthew 19:14) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT BIT Full Ballot Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Funeral Home BlockBuster Package Email Contest Qtr Page Email Contest 3x5 Dr Davis:PH7719-4006 TOMA Program Thank you Ad BIT Gang Page Coupon Savings Front Page TMT BlockBuster Package 4 Gets You MORE Real Estate Listings Bulletin Trending Topics DPS: Vehicle hit another, caught fire in Smith County crash that killed 5 DPS: Five people confirmed dead after wreck on Texas 110 in Smith County Lindale man enters guilty plea to federal child porn charge History Channel travels to East Texas to feature local veteran's work restoring jets DPS: Lanes cleared on Interstate 20 after crash involving multiple vehicles