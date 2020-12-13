Billy Frank Myrick
Billy Frank Myrick
TYLER — Billy Frank Myrick passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at his home in Tyler, Texas. He was 62 years old.
Billy was born to the late Thomas and Ogle Dingler Myrick on September 28, 1958 in Tyler, Texas. He was a US veteran in the Navy. After serving in the US Navy, he made Tyler his lifelong home. Billy worked with his best friend, “Peanut”, in construction.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Myrick. He is survived by his brother, Ed Myrick and sister Marie Myrick Callaway. Billy also has five nephews, Robert and Steven Myrick; Thomas, Donald and Robert Allen Callaway; and one niece, Patricia Callaway Barns. Billy also had numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as few great-great nieces. Billy will be truly missed by those who loved him.

