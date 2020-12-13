Billy Frank Myrick
TYLER — Billy Frank Myrick passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at his home in Tyler, Texas. He was 62 years old.
Billy was born to the late Thomas and Ogle Dingler Myrick on September 28, 1958 in Tyler, Texas. He was a US veteran in the Navy. After serving in the US Navy, he made Tyler his lifelong home. Billy worked with his best friend, “Peanut”, in construction.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Myrick. He is survived by his brother, Ed Myrick and sister Marie Myrick Callaway. Billy also has five nephews, Robert and Steven Myrick; Thomas, Donald and Robert Allen Callaway; and one niece, Patricia Callaway Barns. Billy also had numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as few great-great nieces. Billy will be truly missed by those who loved him.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
All Love in Lindale: Eagles headed to first state championship game with game-winning field goal
-
Legacy's long shot: Kasen Carpenter no Rudy story for Tyler
-
Friends of woman killed by ex-boyfriend described her as kind, selfless person
-
Mahomes releases Whitehouse maroon-inspired Adidas shoes
-
Ride of a lifetime: Childhood friends Jordan Jenkins, Airik Williams lead Lindale into state semifinals