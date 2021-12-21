Billy Frank McRae
TYLER — Billy Frank McRae, 92, of Tyler, Texas, transitioned to his Heavenly Father in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his beloved family on December 16, 2021.
Billy is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Joyce Smith McRae of 72 years, daughter Marcie McRae of Tyler, TX; sons Gary Frank McRae (Teresa) of Sulphur Springs, TX, & Ronnie Marcus McRae (Cheryl), his beloved granddaughter, Katie Simons (James), his precious great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lorene Simons of Tyler, TX; his baby sister, Peggy Nelson of Denison, TX; brother, Benny McRae (Patty) of Bryan, TX. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Earle; his beloved nieces, Wanda Wible, Shelley Henderson, Sheri Morgan, and Shanna Pena & nephews, Mike Nelson (Cathy) & Robert Taylor (Deborah).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert F. McRae & Trudy Lorene Albright, his brother, Jackie Dewitt McRae, his beloved brother-in-law, Carl Nelson & nephew, Richard Allen Taylor, Jr.; grandson, Ronnie Marcus McRae, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Lydia Rose McRae and his best friends, Bobby Joe Camp & Harold Dooley.
Billy was employed in the lumber and building material business for 43 years and retired from Boise Cascade Corporation in 1991.
He was a 1947 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, he loved sports, especially basketball & football. His passion was woodworking from furniture to canes. His treasures will forever be enjoyed & admired.
A special thank you to the wonderful nurses & staff of Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home with services to follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at the Winfield Cemetery.
