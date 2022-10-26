Billy Dwaine Turman
NOONDAY — Billy Turman went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, having departed this world on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was 91 years old.
Billy was born in Noonday, Texas to Eldee McKay Turman and John Aubrey Turman on June 28, 1931.
Billy married his one love, Shirley Bethurum, on February 3, 1951 at Moore Memorial Presbyterian Church in Tyler, Texas. They had three children: Milton Dwaine, Beverly Ann, and John Hunter.
Billy worked his entire career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, retiring after a more than 40-year career. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, Billy was an avid rancher. His father and Uncle Paul introduced him to ranching, and Billy continued to raise cattle throughout his lifetime. It was the very thing that kept him young at heart, and he continued the family legacy by teaching his children and grandchildren the trade.
He was a steadfast Presbyterian who served Fifth Street Presbyterian Church for decades as a Deacon and an Elder, and a faithful patron of El Charros Mexican Restaurant for after-service lunches. Most recently, he became a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, where he continued to eagerly share his faith and encourage others’ walk with Christ.
A man of impeccable recollection, Billy (Papa) was the most beautiful of storytellers. His comprehensive narration would allow you to relive, in palpable detail, the very experiences that shaped him into the gracious and persevering man he was. When he wasn’t watching black and white Westerns on loop, he was reluctantly mustering the patience to watch the Texas Rangers’ and the Dallas Cowboys’ games.
Billy was a tremendous example of what it means to be a Godly man living in the present. He lived life consciously and found eternity in every moment. He was a man who put his ear to the earth, who woke up to do God’s work, who stood strong with conviction of his faith and love in Jesus Christ, who led his family toward the cross, who was proud of his children and grandchildren, and lived for the moment to see his great-grandchildren run to him in adoration.
Billy is preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife; brothers, Kenneth Turman and Marcus Turman; and son, Johnny Turman. He is survived by his son, Milton Turman, and his wife, Shelly Turman; his daughter, Beverly Turman Chapman, and her husband, Lee Chapman; his brother, James Turman, and his wife, Nancy Turman; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Turman. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Philip Turman and his wife, Amy (Hallford) Turman, and their children: Hunter Allen and Charlotte Reed of Tyler, TX; Russell Turman and his wife, Kimberly (Strouble) Turman, and their children: Aubrey Alexander and Benjamin Cole of Plano, TX; Jeffrey Turman and wife, Bess Bird of Butte, MT; Jared Chapman of Texas City, TX; Zachary Chapman of Tyler, TX; and McKay-Lee Chapman of Noonday, TX.
Services for Billy Turman will be officiated by Rev. Ben Wheeler and held under the direction of Burks-Walker-Tippet Funeral home. Services will be at Burks-Walker-Tippit on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will precede the service at 12:30 p.m. with a graveside ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers will be Philip Turman, Russell Turman, Jared Chapman, Jeffrey Turman, Zachary Chapman, and Henry McCuin.