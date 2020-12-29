Billy Dean Billingsley

Bill grew up in Tyler, TX. He graduated from Tyler High in 1954 where he excelled at football. He was married to his one true love, Sandra Jean Richardson Billingsley, of Livingston, TX for 61 years. Together, they raised a family in Tyler, TX, Houston, TX, and Missouri City, TX. They called Richmond, TX home the last 21 years.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Jean Cox. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Kelli Jean Billingsley Metzenthin and husband Steve of Sugar Land, TX; and son, Wilton Oliver “Buddy” Billingsley, of Richmond, TX. He is also survived by his grandsons Tanner Dean Billingsley and wife, Paige Hintz Billingsley; Tate Edward Billingsley; and Taylor Jordan “TJ” Billingsley. Survivors also include several beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Bill’s entire career was spent in the home building industry. He owned and operated Miller Bros. Floors from 1987 until 2011 when he sold it to Wisenbaker Builder Services, Inc. where he worked until retiring in 2019. In 2006 he was honored by receiving the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from FloorExpo. He loved his work and was determined to work until he could not. His greatest joys were his family, hunting with his grandsons, his golf game at Fort Bend Country Club and all things Texas Longhorns.
He served his community through positions on the St. John’s United Methodist Church Board of Trustees, the Fort Bend History Association Board of Directors, and served as president of the board of directors of the Fort Bend Country Club. Bill was a generous supporter of various local charities.
He considered his family his greatest achievement.
The family would like to send special thanks to friends and Foster Dr. neighbors along with his caregivers.
Private graveside services will be held the morning of Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, TX. Charitable donations in Bill Billingsley’s memory can be sent to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson Street, Richmond, TX 77469.