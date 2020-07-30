Billy Dale Clark, Jr.
TYLER — Billy Dale Clark, Jr. was born September 7, 1979. He was born and raised in Amarillo, moving to the Tyler area in 2010. He was a graduate TSTI in Waco.
Billy passed away at the age of 40 on July 27, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim & Frankie Clark and Jack & Carol Inman.
He is survived by his son, Beaux Dale Jackson Clark; parents, Billy Sr. & Dana Clark of Tyler; sister and brother-in-law, Carrie & Chuck Harris; aunts, Mary Foster and Joy Clark; nice, Jackie Foster; and cousins, Jim & Sandy Clark.
