Billy Carroll Emberlin
CHANDLER — Billy Carroll Emberlin (10/31/44 - 10/26/21) a long time East Texas resident peacefully died on Tuesday at 2:13pm at the age of 76. Billy graduated Gilmer High school and earned a journalism degree from Tyler Junior College. He was the proud recipient of the Future Farmers of America “Lone Star” Certificate. He served in the Marine Corps. and as a Deputy Constable. He owned East Texas Gun Shows, and then ran Harvey Hall convention center in Tyler for many years. He enjoyed watching movies, reading western books, and collecting guns. His death was preceded by his parents William and Frances Emberlin of Gilmer. He is survived by his loving wife Dee, four children (Ed, Etta, Jason & Justin), eight grandchildren, and cousins Darlene & Billy Paul. Services will be held privately for family and friends to celebrate his life.