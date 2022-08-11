Billy C. Herrington
TYLER — Services for Billy Creel Herrington, 84, of Tyler, will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Gerry Giles and Grant Herrington officiating. Burial will follow at Mason Cemetery in Arp under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Herrington passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Tyler. He was born August 19, 1937, in Jacksonville to William Herrington and Minnie Haire Herrington.
Billy was a child of God. He attended school in Arp, then enlisted with the United States Army 1st Armored Division in 1954. He held the position of press brake operator with Marsh Industries and Baker Tank from where he retired in 1999.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Penni Herrington Milliff; his parents; two brothers, Al and Charlie; three sisters, Jean, Louise, and Ellen “Bookie.” He is survived by his loving family including: his wife of 60 years, Peggy Fortner Herrington; son, Bill “BJ” Herrington; son, Bobby Herrington and wife, Jill; sister, Ann Kimrey; brother-in-law, Jim Fortner, and wife, Pat; grandchildren- Amanda Milliff, Dr. Kimberly Milliff, Hannah Evans and husband, Josh, Grant Herrington and wife, Samantha, and Emma Herrington; great-grandchildren: Kyndall Milliff, Evolet Innerarity, and Briggs Herrington; sister-in-law, Betty Swearingen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Black, Josh Black, Scooter Fortner, Grant Herrington, Randy Rogers, Rusty Rogers, Rick Rogers and David Starkey. Honorary pallbearers will be David Anderson, James Swearingen, Tracy Milliff, Donald Coe, Ray Cooper, Mike Oliver, Steve Lancaster, Greg Kimrey, Steve Cook and Tommy Cook.
Special thanks to Dr. Doug Baker and caregivers, Josh Black and Bernadina Salgado.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.