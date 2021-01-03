Billy “Bill” Ray Holbert
TYLER — Graveside services for Billy “Bill” Ray Holbert, 92, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Cable officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Bill passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2021 at UT Health Hospital.
Bill was born July 23, 1928 in Mount Vernon, Texas to John and Dessie Holbert.
Bill served for 4 years in the U.S. Navy’s Anti Submarine Air Unit and later retired from the U. S. Postal Service. He was also a member of the East Texas Gem & Mineral Society. Bill attended Bible Wesleyan Church.
Bill was preceded in death by parents John and Dessie Holbert, sister, Mary Holbert and brothers, Jack and James Holbert.
Bill is survived by his wife, April Holbert, two daughters, Jackie Brown and Julia Hassell, step-son Richard Marion, grandchildren Jessica Hassell and Justin Geddie, step-granddaughter Kayla Marion and four great-grandchildren.
