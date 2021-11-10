Billy B. Burt
TYLER — Retired Captain Billy B. Burt “flew west” to his final destination on August 29, 2021. He was born January 1, 1941, the first baby born in Tyler that year. Billy attended Tyler public schools and was in the first graduating class at Robert E. Lee High School in 1959. He then continued his education at Tyler Junior College and North Texas State University (University of North Texas).
Billy met the love of his life, Mary Bruce Harper, in the ninth grade at Hogg Junior High School when he needed an accompanist for his trumpet solo. They were married September 14, 1961 and were just two weeks shy of their 60th anniversary when Billy passed. Together they had two children, Elaine Burt of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Benjamin Burt of San Diego, California.
From an early age Billy was fascinated with airplanes and had a deep desire to fly. He did his early flight training at Tyler Pounds Field Airport and finished his ratings in Fort Worth, Texas. He then flew for Air Activities and Fleetway Airlines before beginning his career with Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis, Minnesota January 6, 1969. After retirement he focused his time on portrait photography, continuing to play his trumpet, and, when time and weather permitted, riding his motorcycles. Billy loved flying, but music was his true passion. He and Mary Bruce spent countless hours listening to their favorite music. Later he spent many more hours in their home studio composing and recording music that he and Mary Bruce wrote.
Preceding Billy in death were his parents, William E. (Bill) Burt and Doris A. (Lumpkin) Burt. He is survived by his wife, their children, sister-in-law Kay Hagadone (husband, Stan) of Highland Village, Texas, his cousin, Carolyn Morrow of Lafayette, Louisiana, and a beloved extended family and a myriad of friends.
A “Gathering to Remember” for Billy will be held Sunday, November 14, at 2:30 in the afternoon at the Historic Aviation Museum in the old terminal building at the Tyler Pounds Field Airport, 150 Airport Dr., Tyler, Texas 75708.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pets Fur People,
1823 CR 386, Tyler, Texas 75708 or The Dallas Winds, P.O. Box 140398, Dallas, Texas 75214-0398 or at dallaswinds.org/give.