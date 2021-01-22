Billy B. Blackstone
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Billy B. Blackstone, 92, of North Little Rock, passed away on January 19, 2021. He was born on July 11, 1928 in Rule, Texas to Homer and Minnie Blackstone.
Billy was very active in and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at 47th Street Baptist Church and all previous churches he attended. He loved to be outdoors, whether it was gardening, fishing or RVing. Billy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents; spouse of 59 years, Lois D. Blackstone; one son, Bill Blackstone Jr.; and one daughter, Mary Beth Blackstone Gire.
Billy is survived by his spouse, Geraldine Blackstone; step sons, Randy Ginn (Janet) and Scott Ginn (Lisa); step-daughter, Georgia Wyles; daughter, Barbara Ann Allred (Stan); grandchildren, Jonathan Allred (Emalie), Samuel Allred, Elizabeth Harton (Matt), Bill Blackstone III (Amy), Ben Blackstone (Suzanne), Patty Davis (Chris), Jon Waldrop (Jill), Shannon Connelly (Dale), Marsha Pierce, Sara Johnson (Lance), Brad Ginn (Madelyn), Mia Ginn and Brianne Ginn; great grandchildren, Jonathan Allred Jr., Nolan Allred, Calvin Harton, Zella Harton, Ethan Blackstone, Logan Blackstone, Sunny Blackstone, Lily Blackstone, Katelyn Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Riley Johnson, JC Waldrop, Jordyn Lane, Jack Lane, Joanie Waldrop, Isaac Connelly, Bethany Connelly, Jacob Connelly, Gracie Pierce and Allie Pierce; and many dear nieces, nephews and other beloved family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Roller-Owens Funeral Home in North Little Rock. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Chilton Cemetery in Big Sandy, Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.