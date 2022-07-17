Billlie Jean Sanders
TYLER — Billie Jean Sanders of Tyler, TX passed away on July 13, 2022. Visitation will be on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. A memorial service honoring her memory will be held on Tuesday, July 19,2022 at 1:30 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit with the Rev. J.B. Wilbanks officiating.
Jean was born on February 28, 1937, in Lindale Texas. As a teenager she worked as a carhop at the A&W Root Beer Stand. She married Derrell Sanders on October 28, 1954, and she and Derrell loved taking the family camping. An avid Elvis fan, Jean received his autograph on a program at the Louisiana Hayride. Jean and Derrell were both very involved in the Bonner Elementary School PTA.
Jean happily served as the secretary at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church for over a decade and was a faithful PATH and Christus Hospital volunteer. She was an amazing southern cook and loved making Sunday lunch for her family along with the best sweet tea you ever tasted. Jean enjoyed playing games with friends. She later became a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church.
Jean was predeceased by her mother, Rachel Elizabeth Hodges and father James Hardy Hodges; her twin brother, James Donald Hodges; a brother who died in infancy,Bobby Hodges; her former husband Derrell Sanders and her sister-in-laws Jamie Milham (Glen) and Marianne Sanders.
She leaves behind a son, Rick Sanders (Miki); a daughter, Brenda Orbaugh (John); grandchildren, Justin Sanders, Nick Sanders (Kristin), Rachel Hagan (Clayton) and great-grandchildren, Cayden Sanders, Eden Sanders, Alia Sanders, Patrick Hagan, and Finnegan Hagan. Others who will miss her greatly are Billy Sanders, Linda Steed, Lurtie Sanders and Gloria Glaspie, mom’s dear, dear friend.
