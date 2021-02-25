Billie Jean Strickland
CHANDLER — Services for Billie Jean Strickland, 89, of Chandler, will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Martin Springs Baptist Church in Chandler with Rev. Josh Smiley officiating.
Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Chandler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Billie passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17 2021at her home in Chandler.
She was born on October 7, 1931 in Artesia, New Mexico to the late Roy and Laura McAteer Orchard.
She was a dedicated follower and teacher of her Lord Jesus Christ and loved to read the Bible. She was loved by all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd David Strickland and other family members.
Billie is survived by her daughter Barbara Utley of Chandler; son, David Strickland and wife Beth of Stillwater, OK; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be David Lee Strickland, Larry Strickland, James Utley, Rick Daily, Jacob Duklin and D. J. Hornbeck.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to any charity of your choice.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
