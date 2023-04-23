Billie Jean Sirman
TYLER — Graveside services for Billie Jean Sirman, 93, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Pike Wisner officiating.
Billie went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2023. She was born in Wortham, Texas to Faye Craig Price and Robert James Price on April 21, 1929. She graduated from Wortham High School and was employed by TISD.
Billie was an avid sports fan and loved people. She loved to travel, loved music and her favorite place to visit was Branson Missouri. She loved spending time with family and her favorite topic was her grandson, Ryan. She loved following his golf career and everything he was involved in.
Billie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in downtown Tyler. She loved to volunteer at the church and participate in her Sunday School Class.
Billie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Willie Sirman. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve Sirman of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lori Sirman of Tyler; grandson, Ryan Sirman and wife Kaitlyn of Norman, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is comforted in knowing that she is reunited with her loving husband, Willie, after 23 years apart, but nothing provides as much happiness and gratitude as knowing that she is together with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ now.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people at Hospice of East Texas for their tender care in her final days.
Family visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home,
Memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church Tyler, 301 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702 (www.fbctyler.org).