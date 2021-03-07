Billie Jean Evans
FT. WORTH — Billie Jean was born in Odessa, Texas on May 7, 1935 to Robert Emett and Golia Pearl Ward. She grew up in Monahans, Texas and graduated from Monahans High School in 1953. The Class of ‘53 stayed close throughout her lifetime, and Billie Jean’s classmates were very special to her. Billie Jean attended Texas Tech College. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She met her husband, Bobby, on a blind date March 23, 1955 and they were married on August 25, 1956. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics degree from Texas Tech in January 1957. Billie Jean had an outstanding professional career. She was Assistant Home Demonstration Agent in Hockley County, Texas and then she taught history at San Angelo Lakeview High School for many years. She served as Chairman of the History Department and Sponsor of the National Honor Society at Lake View. She also taught home economics at Del Rio High School and science at Boulter Middle School in Tyler, Texas. She was an outstanding teacher and made a positive impact on the lives of her students. After retiring from teaching, Billie Jean became involved in the Senior Adult Ministry at First United Methodist Church in San Angelo. She took a leading role in visiting the homebound members of the church, sponsoring Senior Game Day and the annual hymn sing-along and ice cream social at First United Methodist. She also delivered meals on behalf of Meals for the Elderly in San Angelo for many years. She also enjoyed traveling with Bobby and was a huge asset to his career, often listening to him practice speeches until she also had them memorized. She hosted open houses for Bobby’s employees and planned hospitality events across the United States for his clients during Bobby’s consulting career. The last 6 1/2 years of Billie Jean’s life were spent in Fort Worth, Texas where she made many wonderful friends and attended church at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church. She was a role model to all she met and was the very best wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Her life made a difference in this world. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Jo Willeford. She is survived by her husband, Bobby, her daughter, Susan Coleman and her husband Mike, her son Mark Evans and his wife Kathryn, her grandchildren Laura Coleman Carr and her husband Andrew, Matthew Coleman, Karen Evans Villanueva and her husband Mike, Andrew Evans, Alan Evans and his wife Michelle, Bryan Evans and Mandy Evans, great grandson Walt, step-great grandchildren Payton, Reese and Enzo, her sister Sue Ward, her brother Bob Ward and his wife Jonell, her sister-in-law Jo Alice Winton, numerous nieces and nephews and her precious poodle, Maggie. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. A live stream of the service will be available on the Johnson’s Funeral Home website for those who are unable to attend. For the protection of all attendees, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Truck Ministry at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, the Senior Adult Ministry at First United Methodist Church, San Angelo, Texas or your favorite charity.
