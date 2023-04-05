Billie Faye Liles
TYLER — Billie Faye (Corder) Liles, 90, of Tyler, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Kenneth and her son, Frank, her parents, a brother and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Curt Liles and wife, Joy; daughters, Susan Branscum and husband, Travis; Ann Liles; Betsy McDaniel and husband, Ray; daughter-in-law, Kim; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler on Wednesday, April 5 at 10:30.
Billie was raised in LaRue, Texas. She loved to sew and worked for VIP and Shannon’s Cleaners doing alterations before she retired. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas: hospiceofeasttexas.org.
