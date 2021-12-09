Billie Elizabeth Rix
TYLER — Billie Elizabeth Rix of Tyler passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 88. Her incredible faith was shared with many, nurtured at Cedar Street UMC where she studied scripture, taught classes, made lifelong friends, and where remembrance services are scheduled for this Saturday, December 11, 2021, with Rev. Dr. Karen Jones officiating. Cedar Street United Methodist Church is located at 1420 N Church Ave, Tyler, TX 75702. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery at 7825 South Broadway Ave in Tyler.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 4-6 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home, located at 1011 E. 1st St., Tyler, TX 75701.
Billie graduated from Carlisle High School in 1951 and went on to attain degrees from Tyler Junior College (1953), Stephen F. Austin State College (1956) and East Texas State University (1970). Mrs. Rix taught at Lindale ISD, Van ISD, Tyler Junior College and worked at UT Tyler Library, always surrounded by books and learning.
In addition to her love of reading, writing, and corresponding with friends and family, Billie cherished time with her large family and camping all across the US, taking hikes and exploring with her late husband, Floyd Rix.
Billie was raised on an East Texas farm by her parents, Willie and Bessie McElroy, along with her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister, Marie Lanham, her husband John, of Arp, and Roger McElroy, his wife Murel, of Troup. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mae Gean Pettit, her husband Bob, and brothers, Gerald, Tucker, and Darrell. She is also survived by her daughter, Diana Rix of Garland, and son, Curtis Rix, his wife Carla, of Southlake, and grandchildren: Carter Rix, Aylor Rix, Brooke Pritt, her husband Mike, all residing in Fort Worth and Megan Janes, her husband Brandon, and their children, Ava and Grant, of Edmond, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin McElroy, Blake McElroy, Sterling Lanham, Carter Rix, Kinzy Wilson, and Mike Pritt.