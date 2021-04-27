Billie Don Tarrant
TYLER — Services for Billie Don Tarrant, 79, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Henry Dennard officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Billie passed away April 24, 2021, in Tyler. He was born June 11, 1941 in Waco, Texas to Thaddeus and Kathryn Tarrant.
Billie was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He worked for Dover Elevator Company for over 33 years and repaired elevators in almost every building in east Texas.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents, Thaddeus and Kathryn Tarrant, his wife of 38 years, Rita Tarrant and his brother, Jerry Tarrant. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Judy Tarrant; his sister, Susan Tarrant; his sister-in-law, Juanita Hill; children, Kim Tarrant, Tammy Branscum & husband Rodney, Adam Tarrant & wife Donna, Jamie Tarrant & wife Teresa, Bruce Harraid and Lynette Sanchez & husband Raphe; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Harraid, Jamie Tarrant, Curtis Cash, Adam Tarrant, Rodney Branscum and Charles Kliebert. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the National Elevator Industry.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
ALL-EAST TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Brownsboro's Kentoya Woods named Player of the Year
-
Pilot who died in Rusk County plane crash retired from American Airlines
-
Texas lawmakers look to overhaul state liquor laws
-
Man dies when truck turns in front of his motorcycle