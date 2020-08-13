Having been adopted at the age of three years by physician Dr. Virgil Henry Barton and Catherine Quackenbush Barton, she grew up in Oklahoma, even after the untimely passing at the age of nine of her new dad. Mom graduated from high school in McAlester and then attended Columbia College in Missouri briefly before the family moved to Tyler, Texas. A blind date was the introduction to the new love in her life, James Allen Campbell, whom she married on June 5, 1947. The new couple soon moved to Dallas, Texas where they started their family, and lived happily there until Jim’s retirement from U.S. Steel in 1983. After a move to enjoy retirement at Hide-A-Way Lake outside of Tyler in 1984, Jim and Billie lived there until Jim’s passing in 2009. Billie soon moved to Carrollton, Texas in 2012 where she enjoyed her later years at Sonoma House Assisted Living and then finally at Avalon Memory Care. “Mamoo” is survived by her children Henry Alan Campbell (Beth) and Cathy Campbell Tuohy (Dave); grandchildren Travis Tuohy, Nicole Tuohy Talley (Mikel), Heather Campbell Waloski (Eric), Brandon Campbell (Muchi), and Jennifer Campbell (Felicia Williams); great grandchildren Conner, Dane, and Carson Talley, and Kate, Lauren, and Jack Waloski, and Matthew and Michael Muyaba. Too a host of family and friends. There will be a private graveside service in Tyler for the family. She will find her rest beside her husband of 62 years. In lieu of flowers, any memorials to Heart to Heart Hospice of Carrollton in Miss Billie Campbell’s name would be extremely appreciated. That corporate address is: Heart to Heart Hospice, 1406 Halsey Way #110, Carrollton, TX 75007
Billie Barton Campbell
CARROLLTON, TEXAS AND FORMERLY OF HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Born on May 7, 1926 in Knoxville, Tennessee, our beloved mom, grandmother, and great grandmother, Billie Barton Campbell, has just left this world for the next. Billie died peacefully in her early morning sleep on August 11, 2020.
Having been adopted at the age of three years by physician Dr. Virgil Henry Barton and Catherine Quackenbush Barton, she grew up in Oklahoma, even after the untimely passing at the age of nine of her new dad. Mom graduated from high school in McAlester and then attended Columbia College in Missouri briefly before the family moved to Tyler, Texas. A blind date was the introduction to the new love in her life, James Allen Campbell, whom she married on June 5, 1947. The new couple soon moved to Dallas, Texas where they started their family, and lived happily there until Jim’s retirement from U.S. Steel in 1983. After a move to enjoy retirement at Hide-A-Way Lake outside of Tyler in 1984, Jim and Billie lived there until Jim’s passing in 2009. Billie soon moved to Carrollton, Texas in 2012 where she enjoyed her later years at Sonoma House Assisted Living and then finally at Avalon Memory Care. “Mamoo” is survived by her children Henry Alan Campbell (Beth) and Cathy Campbell Tuohy (Dave); grandchildren Travis Tuohy, Nicole Tuohy Talley (Mikel), Heather Campbell Waloski (Eric), Brandon Campbell (Muchi), and Jennifer Campbell (Felicia Williams); great grandchildren Conner, Dane, and Carson Talley, and Kate, Lauren, and Jack Waloski, and Matthew and Michael Muyaba. Too a host of family and friends. There will be a private graveside service in Tyler for the family. She will find her rest beside her husband of 62 years. In lieu of flowers, any memorials to Heart to Heart Hospice of Carrollton in Miss Billie Campbell’s name would be extremely appreciated. That corporate address is: Heart to Heart Hospice, 1406 Halsey Way #110, Carrollton, TX 75007
