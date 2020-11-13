Bill Sluder
Bill Sluder
TYLER — Bill Sluder was born on July 25, 1934 to Roy Sluder and Ruby Corrick in Seminole, OK. He married his Highschool sweetheart, Dorothy Christine Welton on January 30, 1953. He was an active/founding member of New Life Worship Center in Tyler, Texas. He had many different career paths including owning Advanced Marketing printing company and working in Oil and Gas in Texas. He was a jack of all trades and had an amazing sense of humor. He spent his free time traveling, spending time with the family, giving freely of his time at church, being an encourager to many people and attending gospel concerts. His first love was his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ.
Mr. Sluder entered heaven on the morning of October 19th, 2020, surrounded by family, after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Sluder is survived by wife, Chris Sluder of 67 years, daughter, Char Nichols and husband, Joel, son, Rick Sluder, son, Randy Sluder and brother, Carl Corrick. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and their spouses and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at New Life Worship Center, in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, November 21st, at 2pm. It will also be streamed live via New Life Worship Center Facebook page and at newlifetyler.com. We ask that if you have been around anyone who has tested positive with COVID within 14 days of the service or you have any flu-like symptoms or a fever, please attend via the live stream only. If you attend in person, please remember to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken at the door upon entry.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Bridge Builders at New Life Worship Center.

Tags

Recommended for you