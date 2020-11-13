Bill Sluder

Mr. Sluder entered heaven on the morning of October 19th, 2020, surrounded by family, after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Sluder is survived by wife, Chris Sluder of 67 years, daughter, Char Nichols and husband, Joel, son, Rick Sluder, son, Randy Sluder and brother, Carl Corrick. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and their spouses and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at New Life Worship Center, in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, November 21st, at 2pm. It will also be streamed live via New Life Worship Center Facebook page and at newlifetyler.com. We ask that if you have been around anyone who has tested positive with COVID within 14 days of the service or you have any flu-like symptoms or a fever, please attend via the live stream only. If you attend in person, please remember to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken at the door upon entry.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Bridge Builders at New Life Worship Center.