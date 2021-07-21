Bill Slider
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Bill Slider, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 4 PM. Reverend Ernest Higginbotham and Jeff Slider will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Pierce’s Chapel Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Bill was born on May 14, 1928 in the Pierce’s Chapel community near Jacksonville and passed away on July 18, 2021 at his home in Jacksonville. He worked for the Texas Forest Service as a field supervisor for 17 years and was a member of the Assembly of God Church at Pierce’s Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Mary (Warren) Slider; and his siblings, Jack Slider, Carlton “Hoss” Slider, Mildred Rainey, Bonnie Meador, Margurite Phillips, Treva Pittillo, Merle Batton, and Mary Ellen Priestley.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane Wright, Chase Wright, Jess Slider, Lee Slider, Rex Ward, and James Pike. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Ward, Gene Jernigan, Luther Oliver, Ronnie Henderson, Richard White, and David Taylor.