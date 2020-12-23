Bill Roloff
MINEOLA — Billy Ervin Roloff was born December 4, 1929 in Dawson, Texas. He had been a resident of Mineola for 27 years, formerly living in Mesquite. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and worked for Cabell’s Dairy as a supervisor of truck routes for many years.
Bill passed away at the age of 91 on December 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Garret Roloff; father, Ervin Roloff; mother, Rosie Prater; and sister, Mayfoid Parrish.
Survivors include his son, Steven Roloff and wife Tayme; daughter, Sandra Roloff; grandchildren, Brandon Roloff and wife Krystal , Karmin Roloff, and Thressa Stehr and husband Chris; and great-grandchildren, Kendal Roloff, Jackson Roloff, Gage Roloff, Levi Roloff, and Ruby Stehr.
A memorial service will be held for Bill Roloff at a later date and time in Mineola.

