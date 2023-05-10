Bill Ray Sherbert
HOUSTON — Billy Ray Sherbert, 83, of Houston, Texas passed away April 19, 2023. He spent his final days of life surrounded by all that he loved most: his adoring family, Frank Sinatra tunes, and endless sweet treats.
Billy Ray “Bill” was born on January 23, 1940 to James and Lela Sherbert in Talladega, Alabama. He was the youngest of four children and from the day he was brought home from the hospital he left an indelible mark on his family. He was raised in Tyler, Texas where he spent his days playing ball, imitating Elvis, and doing what he has always done best: making everyone laugh. Even as a child, he lived every day as an opportunity. He was driven by optimism, determination, and a deep love for family. His mother was his greatest influence, demonstrating to him the meaning of hard work.
Nothing thrilled him more than the notion of going to college. He worked diligently throughout high school and attended Texas Tech University, where he put himself through school working as a DJ. He was the first of his family to attend and graduate from college.
He continued his intellectual journey in Austin where he attended law school at the University of Texas. While on a job interview in Lubbock, he went on a blind date with a lovely woman who would later become his wife and best friend, Fidelis. They settled in Houston where he opened his law firm. His 50-year law career was shaped by his deep desire to advocate for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves.
When he wasn’t at the office, he loved spending weekends at the family lake house in Horseshoe Bay - golfing with friends, boating with his family, followed by a few Dewar’s with his poker pals. He rooted himself in creating tradition with his family, such as taking each of his daughters to New York City upon college graduation or hopping in the car to road trip across the country with his wife.
Bill thrived on human connection. As the world evolved into the era of the Internet, he did not - and he made sure of it! He took pride in his steadfast commitment to talking to people, not machines. You could always find him scribbling notes or writing letters on his yellow legal pads.
He was classic to his core: eloquent in thought and as particular and refined as Dave Brubeck’s time signatures. He was a genuine conversationalist who had a knack for making a good story great.
He loved life to the very end and continued to exude his gentle warmth, unconditional love, and polished wit in his final days. Indeed, he made sure to flash us a “hook ‘em horns” sign one last time.
He was a deeply devoted husband and a heartfelt father and grandfather. We will forever hold him close and carry with us his unique sense of humor, soulful insights, and one-of-a-kind outlook on life.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Fidelis of 57 years; three daughters: Adrienne, Nicole, and Erin; four grandchildren: Jordan Grace, Braden, Cameron, and Nikolai; and his dear sister, Lois Shooter.
Services will be held May 13, 2023 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd., at 5 p.m.
“I would like to be remembered as a man who had a wonderful time living life, a man who had good friends, fine family - and I don’t think I could ask for anything more than that, actually.” - Frank Sinatra