Bill R. Hudgens

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers. He is survived by his wife, Sally; his son, Grant Michael Hudgens of Rockledge, Florida; daughter, Lisa Ann Scally of Coldspring, Texas; stepdaughter, Christine Griffin of Carrollton, Texas; granddaughters, Katherine, Natalie and Kristen, all of Coldspring, Texas; two sisters, Joy Warren of Wildwood, Texas and Doris Carlisle and husband Travis of Rusk, Texas, one brother, Tommy Hudgens of Spurger, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was an avid sportsman, having hunted and fished from South Texas to Northern Canada. He was a life member of the Texas State Rifle Association, a benefactor member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the American Legion and a strong supporter of the USO and the Marine Corp Toys for Tots Campaign.
He considered among his accomplishments, serving his Country as a US Marine, visiting the Marine Memorial, attending a special Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown standing in the torch of the Statue of Liberty, attending a game at old Yankee Stadium and seeing Mickey Mantle hit a Homerun and riding a train across the US. A true patriot and conservative.
A memorial service will be held at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rob Derksen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill Hudgens memory may be made to the American Legion, Post # 0015 in Lindale, Texas. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.