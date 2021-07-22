Bill McHam
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Bill McHam, 82, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Chandler First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Harkness and Rev. Stan Copeland officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. McHam passed away July 19, 2021 in Tyler.
Billy McHam was born September 13, 1938 in Tyler, the son of Leslie Ruth McHam. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1957, from Tyler Junior College in 1959 and served in the United States Navy from June 19, 1962, until being honorably discharged on April 12, 1964. Bill retired from Frankston Packaging after 35 years. After retirement, he and his wife Dorothy spent many hours driving around Chandler to check on things or rocking on their front porch watching as people passed by. Bill never met a stranger and was always happy when company was over.
Bill was a devoted member of the Chandler First United Methodist Church. He previously served on the Chandler City Council as well as the Chandler Water Board for many years. He was a member of the Chandler Lion’s Club, past President of the Brownsboro Athletic Booster Club, a 33rd degree Freemason with Chandler Masonic Lodge #993 and a member of the Methodist Men where he held various committee positions over the years. Bill loved being a part of the community and volunteered at the annual Pow-Wow Festival, the Chandler Museum and anywhere else he could lend a helping hand. Bill believed in hard work which he demonstrated throughout his life. Most importantly, he loved his family and was proud of each of their accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his mother; daughter, Brenda (McHam) Epperson; son-in-law, Joel Williams and parents-in-law, Brooks and Izola Ellis.
Survivors include wife of 61 years, Dorothy McHam of Chandler; children, Chuck McHam and wife Karen of Chandler and Alicia (McHam) Williams of Chandler; grandchildren, Todd Epperson and wife Emily, Dustin Epperson and wife Nikki, Ryan Epperson, Maleri McHam and Hope Williams; great grandchildren, Landri Epperson, Brynlee Epperson, Ty Epperson, Damon Brasseaux and Brooks Epperson as well as a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Baker, Sam Pollard, Tom Birdwell, Joe McKeever, David Wright, Danny Crossley, Luster Kidd and Mike Murray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Copeland, Jerry Houston, Billy Jim Pollard, Jack Hutton, David Allison, Chris Frederick, Louie Adams, Rob Poteet and the Chandler First United Methodist Church Men’s Bible Study and Wesley Class.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chandler First United Methodist Church, 507 North Broad Street, Chandler, Texas 75758, the Chandler Memorial Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 425, Chandler, Texas 75759, or to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
The family of Bill McHam would like to thank the Chandler First United Methodist Church family, the Chandler community and surrounding areas for their support through prayers, visits, food and especially hugs during this difficult time.
