Bill Luce
LUBBOCK — The family of Bill Luce will host a gathering of family and friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He died at home on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Billy Joe Luce was born November 26, 1948, to Willie Joe and Geneva Mae Luce in Tyler, Texas. Bill graduated from John Tyler High School in 1967. He married Debbie Bruderer on June 14, 1969, at Glenwood Methodist in Tyler, Texas.
Bill used his time on this earth to build a great family, successful businesses, and lasting relationships that will carry his legacy far beyond his years. He could be found having coffee with his friends in the mornings and cold beer at happy hour filled with conversations, legends, and his love of fast cars. He cherished his time at the golf course and clubhouse with his friends, but he most valued his time at the course with his son, son-in-law, and grandsons. He played and watched sports with his boys and the girls too but spoiled all his girls a little bit more. Bill worked his way up from loading trucks at Tyler Pipe where his dad worked, to becoming manager and eventually Vice President of Morrison Supply until his retirement. While he was proud of his successes in business, he was most proud that it gave him the means to impact the lives of those he loved the most. He was proud of his family and was often found talking about the things his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild were up to. While he adored his children and their families, his greatest love was his wife, Debbie. Seeing the bond he shared with Debbie every day for their 55 years together has given his family a picture of love and loyalty one could only hope to strive for in this life. Bill has left his world better than he found it, by making someone smile and laugh every day, and for that we are forever grateful.
Mr. Luce is survived by his wife, Debbie Luce, daughter Lynne and Keith Peel, and son Lane and Jolee Luce; grandchildren, Haylee Luce, Logan Luce, Madilyn Peel, Lawson Peel, and John Curry; great-granddaughter Braelynn Kiser, and sisters Zoe Ann Berry and Mary (and Alfred) Jones.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Joe, and Geneva Mae Luce, and a brother-in-law, John Berry II.